



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a phone call on Wednesday for his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.





"The Russian President warmly congratulated Narendra Modi on the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent general parliamentary elections," the Russian President said in an official statement.





"This is a reflection of the support of the political course pursued by the Indian leadership, recognition of the results achieved in the socio-economic development of the country and the strengthening of its international authority," the statement said.





During the telephone conversation, it was agreed to continue constructive personal interaction between the leaders of the two countries.





Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of especially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, which will continue to expand in all directions, it said.





In another statement released by the Kremlin on the PM's victory, Putin said, "Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the general parliamentary elections."





"The voting results again confirmed your personal high political authority, support for your course towards accelerated socio-economic development of India and the protection of its interests on the world stage," he added.





Further Putin also emphasized the significance of Russia's special strategic partnership with New Delhi, expressing confidence in the mutual interests of both Russian and Indian people to strengthen their traditional cooperation and explore new opportunities.





"We attach great importance to the relationship a particularly privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi. I am confident that the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India are in the interests of further building up traditional mutually beneficial cooperation and filling it with new content, " said Putin





"And of course, I hope that you and I will continue a frank dialogue and constructive joint work on current issues on the bilateral and international agenda," he added.





Russian President also extends genuine wishes for continued success in government activities, good health, and prosperity.





"I sincerely wish you new success in your government activities, as well as good health and prosperity," said Putin





Earlier in the day, the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol also congratulated PM Modi for winning the 2024 general election with the "broad support of the Indian people."





In a post on X, the South Korean president said, "Congratulations to PM @narendramodi for winning the general election with the broad support of the Indian people. The result shows their unwavering trust in your outstanding leadership. Look forward to working closely with you to deepen our Special Strategic Partnership!."





The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







