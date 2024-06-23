



New York: India's objective is to establish long-term peace, security and stability for Afghan people, said Deputy Permanent Representative at United Nations Security Council, Ambassador R Ravindra.





He was delivering India's statement on the recent situation in Afghanistan.





"We appreciate the briefing by SRSG, Muthun Bayewa on the situation in Afghanistan, particularly the recent developments. The insights provided by Hocha and the civil society representative were also very useful. India is a contiguous neighbor to Afghanistan. India has historical and civilizational ties with the people of Afghanistan," said Ambassador R Ravindra, at the council meeting.





"Our objective is to establish long-term peace, security, and stability of Afghanistan and the the well-being of its people," he added.





Further, Ambassador R Ravindra emphasised that the international community should focus on key priorities for Afghanistan which include fighting terrorism, promoting inclusive governance, protecting the rights of women, children, and minorities, combating drug trafficking, and providing humanitarian aid to help the Afghan people.





"One should continue to guide the international community's approach towards Afghanistan. Our common priorities include the need to counter terrorism, bring in inclusive governance, safeguard the rights and interests of women, children, and minorities, counter-narcotics, and prioritize humanitarian assistance for the well-being of the people of the country," said Ambassador R Ravindra





"It is also important that Afghanistan's territory is not used to spread instability in the region to encourage extremist ideologies. Two, India has been a trusted partner of Afghanistan for many years in development and humanitarian assistance," he added.





Highlighting India's efforts for the Afghan people, R Ravindra said, "India has delivered material humanitarian assistance consisting of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 250 tonnes of medical aid, and 25 tons of earthquake relief aid."





"We have continued educational scholarships for more than 4,000 students, including 600 Afghan girls," he added.





Ambassador R Ravindra stated that India has also supported over 500 development projects in all 34 provinces, focusing on power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture, and capacity building.





"We have also partnered with various UN agencies, including WFP and UNODC in their humanitarian efforts. Our development partnership has included more than 500 projects spread across each of the 34 provinces of the country in critical areas of power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture, and capacity building," said Indian envoy to UN.





During the meeting, the Indian envoy shared India's viewpoints and stated that we have been participating actively in the meetings of special envoys on Afghanistan hosted by Qatar in Doha adding that he stated, "We strongly support the consensus that international community must move forward on all issues pertains to Afghanistan in a consultative and transparent process."





Ambassador R Ravindra mentioned that India and Afghanistan continue their trade through the Chabahar Port in Iran adding that the recent contract to develop this port shows India's commitment to making it a connectivity hub for Afghanistan.





"Our bilateral trade and commerce are ongoing, including through the Chabrahar Port in Iran. The signing of contract to develop Chabrahar Port in Iran is a testament to our commitment towards realizing the potential of the place as a connectivity hub for Afghanistan," said Indian envoy.





"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the people of Afghanistan. India will continue to extend full cooperation in every initiative to help the Afghan society," he added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







