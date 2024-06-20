



According to a top executive at Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), India has the potential to become a submarine-making hub in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. TKMS, which claims to be the world market leader in conventional submarines, believes that there is expected demand for submarines from Europe, South America, and South Asia. TKMS has partnered with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) and the two companies have jointly bid for the Indian Navy's Project-75I to build six advanced submarines. These submarines are estimated to cost over ₹45,000 crore and will be made with significant domestic value addition, according to a report in ET.





The partnership between TKMS and MDL aims to leverage India's strategic position and expertise in submarine construction to cater to the demand for submarines in the APAC region. The goal is for India to become a hub for submarine technology and production, not only for its own needs but also for other countries in the region.





Germany's Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackerman, has expressed full support for the negotiations between Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and the Indian Navy for Project 75 India. He emphasized that Germany sees India as its prime security partner in the region and is committed to strengthening their cooperation. Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is the only firm with a proven Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system, which adds to the technical capabilities of the submarines.





It is worth noting that Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems has a strong track record in submarine design and construction, having delivered submarines to the navies of more than 20 countries. The company's expertise and experience make it a compelling choice for submarine projects.





In summary, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems believes that India has the potential to become a submarine-making hub in the APAC region. The partnership between TKMS and MDL aims to leverage India's expertise in submarine construction and cater to the demand for submarines in the region.











