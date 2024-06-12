



The VSHORADS – pictured above from a DRDO test in March 2023 – is a tripod-launched missile system designed to strike moving aerial targets such as UAVs, helicopters, and fighter aircraft. (DRDO)





The Indian Army issued a request for information (RFI) to procure an unknown number of very short-range air-defence systems (VSHORADSs) on 11 June.





According to the RFI, the VSHORADS must comprise grip stock/tripod launchers, sight systems to intercept targets both in day and night, and missiles.





The VSHORADS should have the capability to engage the fighter and transport aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the RFI said.





The Indian Army seeks to procure VSHORADS in two configurations – a man portable version and a vehicle-mounted version.





According to the Indian Army, the system is envisaged to be deployed across all terrain in the country such as high-altitude areas, plains/riverine, desert, coastal areas, and maritime.





The VSHORADS missiles must feature infrared (IR) or imaging IR (IIR) seeker systems with cooled or uncooled medium-wave camera modules.





India's Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement of VSHORADS for the Indian Army in January 2023.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been developing VSHORADS for the Indian Army since 2020.





(With Reporting by Janes)







