



Indian private defence and space company Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (Paras Defence) has begun deliveries of critical flight systems for the SARAS MK-2 program, an important milestone in India's quest to build an indigenous civilian/military passenger aircraft. This could provide the much need impetus for the private sector participation in the development of jet propelled passenger aircraft in the future, the govt must envisage policies to enable private players to explore possibilities' of developing advanced aircraft systems to support this goal. The SARAS MK-2 is currently in production, with plans for intensive testing and certification.



Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited was awarded a significant contract by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) to supply the Avionics Suite for the SARAS MK-2 Aircraft. The SARAS MK-2 is the first Indian multi-purpose civilian aircraft in the light transport category, designed by CSIR-NAL. The contract, valued at approximately ₹64 crore, was awarded on 18th March 2023.





The SARAS MK-2 is an indigenous multi-purpose civilian aircraft designed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) in India. This 19-seat multi-role light transport aircraft is versatile, suitable for various applications such as air taxi, executive transport, light package carrier, border patrol, air ambulance, and other community services. It will be powered by two Pratt and Whitney turbo-prop engines and operable from semi-prepared runways and high-altitude airfields.





The Avionics Suite includes the complete glass cockpit, encompassing control, monitoring, communication, navigation, weather, and anti-collision systems, along with an auto-pilot system. Deliveries are scheduled for the financial year 2023-24.



Features:

Role: The SARAS MK-2 serves as a business jet and military transport aircraft

Seating: It accommodates up to 19 passengers.

Applications: The aircraft is versatile, suitable for various purposes such as air taxi, executive transport, light package carrier, border patrol, and air ambulance services.

Specifications:

Pressurized Cabin: Ensures passenger comfort.

All-Glass Cockpit: The avionics suite of the aircraft is a complete glass cockpit of the aircraft comprising all the equipment pertaining to control, monitoring, communication, navigation, weather and anti-collision systems along with an auto-pilot system.

Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) Capabilities: Useful for connecting tier-two and tier-three towns in India.

Autopilot with CAT-II Landing Capabilities: Enhances safety during landings.



