An Indian made drone allegedly used by the Israeli Defence Forces against Hamas terrorists





It has been disclosed that Indian missiles were deployed in Israeli air strikes on a United Nations (UN) shelter in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza. The missiles used in this attack bore the label “Made in India,” clearly indicating the involvement of Indian weaponry in the violence ravaging the region.





Israel had given proof that the UN refugee camp was used as a Hamas compound.





This revelation raises concerns about the collaboration between India and Israel in military operations alleges Express Tribune of Pakistan. In January 2024, Israel received a shipment of ammunition and explosives from Munitions India Limited, a prominent Indian defence company.





Israel launched the war after Hamas' October 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people - mostly civilians - and abducted about 250. Around 80 hostages captured on October 7 are believed to still be alive in Gaza, alongside the remains of 43 others.





Possibilities





The debris, in question may suggest use of non-weapon type of component(s) which may have been sourced from an Indian supplier.





India-Israeli Strong Military Partnership





Both countries have developed a strong military partnership to fight mostly against radical Islamic Jihadis. Both countries face similar situations where Islamic radicals take turns to rampantly kill innocent civilians at will, These terrorist attacks are hardly condemned or scorned upon by international agencies, media or countries. But, these very same entities cry wolf when Indian and Israeli defence forces counter act against these terrorist elements.





Cooperation between India and Israel is no more a secret, it is a widely accepted and reported phenomenon. Recently, it was reported that India is indeed exporting drones and other weaponry to the Israeli Defence Forces. Israel has been India's primary defence partner for decades now. It is also worthy to note that India and Israel have jointly developed advanced weaponry and ballistic missiles as part of its wider military cooperation.





Additionally, reports suggest that Israel may be anticipating another consignment of arms from the same source. Last year, drones manufactured by the Adani Group in India were also deployed by Israel in Gaza, exacerbating the suffering of the "besieged" Palestinian population, the report further added. The situation remains highly sensitive, and further investigations are warranted to understand the extent of this military cooperation.





