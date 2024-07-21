



Samba: Targeting Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha amid an increase in terror attacks, National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Sunday that after the killing of our 55 soldiers, LG suddenly decided to hold a meeting.





"There are forces in our neighbouring country that do not want friendship between these two countries, they will not stop their activities but somewhere there is negligence on our part too. 55 of our soldiers were killed, today after one year, LG Sahab suddenly decided to hold a meeting. He should have held the meeting from the first day itself and should have tried to control the situation," Abdullah said.





Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with Army Chief, various heads of security and law enforcement agencies on the security situation in Jammu division.





Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi; DG BSF, DG CRPF, DGP J-K, Heads of Intelligence Agencies and other senior officials of the army, CAPFs, and J-K Police attended the meeting.





The Lieutenant Governor asked the Army, CAPFs, and the Jammu Kashmir Police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations in Jammu Division.





"We must launch meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations with greater synergy between all the agencies to wipe out terrorists and those aiding and abetting them," the Lieutenant Governor said.





The Lieutenant Governor also directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration.





Meanwhile, given the infiltration of highly trained Pakistani terrorists in the Jammu region, the Indian Army is readjusting its deployments in the area as per intelligence inputs and security requirements.





The Indian Army has deployed around 500 Para Special Forces commandos in the area to hunt down the 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who have entered the region to revive terrorism there, defence sources told ANI.





Four Indian Army soldiers, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on July 16.





