



Five Indian Army personnel died after a tank they were travelling in got struck in the Shyok River in Eastern Ladakh on Friday night due to a sudden increase in the water level, said the army.





“On the night of June 28, while de-inducting from a military training activity, an army tank got struck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh, due to a sudden increase in the water level. Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn’t succeed and the tank crew lost their lives,” Defence PRO, Leh said in a statement.





“Indian Army regrets the loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway,” the statement added.





In its official statement, the Indian Army said “General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of the #IndianArmy express heartfelt condolences on the loss of five brave soldiers who lost their lives during a training activity in #Ladakh. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed sadness on Saturday over the deaths of five Indian Army soldiers.





“Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting across a river in Ladakh in a tank. We will never forget the exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation,” Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.





“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,” he added.





Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply distressed by the news of the accident and the loss of lives.





“Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of 5 Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO, while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Army personnel who fell victim to this painful tragedy. In this hour of grief, the nation stands together in saluting the exemplary service of our valiant soldiers,” he posted on X.





Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on the accident





“The news of the martyrdom of five Indian Army soldiers in an accident during the military exercise of tank crossing the river in Ladakh is extremely sad. While paying my humble tribute to all the martyred soldiers, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief. The country will always remember his dedication, service and sacrifice,” he posted on X.





