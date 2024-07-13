



Amid the growing close ties between India and Russia, New Delhi has asked Moscow to expedite and advance the deliveries of the S-400 air defence missile system deliveries.





The request comes amid delays caused by Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine. According to current projections, the fourth and fifth squadrons of the highly capable system are expected to be delivered by March 2026 and October 2026, respectively.





India and Russia signed a contract in 2019 for five squadrons of the S-400 system, which boasts an impressive range of over 400 kilometers. Three squadrons have already been delivered, operationalized, and strategically deployed along both the China and Pakistan fronts.





“India has requested the Russian side during recent talks to expedite the deliveries for meeting Indian Air Force requirements and try to advance the deliveries,” a defence official said. The Russian side has assured to consider the request.





The S-400 system is viewed as a game-changer by the Indian Air Force (IAF), complementing its recently acquired indigenous MR-SAM and Akash missile systems, as well as the Israeli Spyder quick reaction surface-to-air missile systems. These acquisitions mark significant improvements in India’s air defence capabilities.





Simultaneously, the IAF has initiated Project ‘Kusha’, an indigenous system developed by DRDO, aimed at countering enemy platforms at long ranges.





The push for expedited deliveries comes against the backdrop of Chinese military’s substantial air defence deployments across the Line of Actual Control. India has responded with its own systems to counter potential threats.





This development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Moscow, where he held meetings with President Vladimir Putin. The visit has further cemented the close relationship between the two countries, with both agreeing to enhance military joint ventures in production and maintenance of various weapon systems.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







