Varunastra advanced autonomous heavyweight anti-submarine torpedo, developed by DRDO





Apollo Micro Systems, an aerospace and defence company, has received an order worth ₹10.90 crore from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for a Software Defined Universal Homing System for Heavy Weight Torpedoes. This order is part of India's broader initiative to enhance its indigenous defence capabilities, particularly in anti-submarine warfare.





The inclusion of heavy weight torpedoes in the MoD's Embargo List highlights the critical need for domestically developed defence systems. By focusing on indigenous technologies, India aims to reduce its reliance on foreign suppliers and bolster the security of its defence assets. This order not only signifies a step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing but also positions Apollo Micro Systems as a key player in the Indian defence sector.





This next-generation Homing System, developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is designed to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of heavy weight torpedoes, ensuring their ability to counter complex underwater threats.





Apollo Micro Systems is the only qualified vendor for this Homing System as of now. The order marks the beginning of production from BDL, who are the nominated agency for the entire torpedo production.





This current order is seen as the beginning of a larger requirement for advanced systems to be integrated into India's strategic submarines, indicating potential future contracts and growth opportunities for Apollo Micro Systems in the defence sector.





The project will significantly strengthen Apollo Micro Systems' position in the underwater warfare sector. This achievement also marks the company's entry into the complete development and manufacturing of Rocket Guided Bombs, paving the way for similar weapon systems for air, land, and sea applications.





(Trade News By Agencies)







