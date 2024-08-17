



Big Bang Boom Solutions Private Ltd (BBBS), a Chennai-based defence start-up, is actively pursuing opportunities to export its anti-drone systems to several African nations. The company is currently in advanced discussions with twelve countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Seychelles, Mozambique, and Algeria. These talks are part of a broader strategy to enhance defence capabilities in these regions through innovative technology.





BBBS anticipates securing its first global order for anti-drone systems within the current quarter, as confirmed by Dr. R Shivaraman, the company's Director and CTO.





The anti-drone systems being offered are equipped with advanced features, including AI and computer vision algorithms that enable precise identification and classification of drones. This technology aims to alert defence ministries about potential drone threats, providing critical information such as the model and threat level of incoming drones.





Recently, BBBS secured a substantial order worth over ₹200 crore from the Indian Air Force and Army for its anti-drone technology, highlighting the company's growing reputation in the defence sector.





BBBS's engagement in Africa is seen as a stepping stone towards expanding its operations globally, with plans to explore opportunities in Europe as well. The company's participation in various defence exhibitions and delegations has generated significant interest in its products, positioning it as a key player in the defence technology market.





This strategic move not only aims to bolster the defence capabilities of African nations but also reflects BBBS's commitment to innovation and collaboration in the global defence landscape.





