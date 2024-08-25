



This is the situation: the first Eurofighter Typhoons are likely to be retired from active service much earlier than initially planned—possibly a decade ahead of schedule. This swift phase-out affects the reliable cornerstone of the UK and NATO’s air power in Europe, driven by competition from at least five next-generation fighter programs, a lack of stealth capabilities, and high operational costs.





Specifically, the high expenses and limited stealth are key factors in why the Eurofighter Typhoon maintained its service life for around 16 additional years before an abrupt retirement. Former US Air Force pilot and defence expert Harrison Kass notes that while continuous upgrades have kept the Typhoon effective, the associated high costs and upcoming Future Combat Air System [FCAS] development indicate it will likely be phased out by 2040.





According to Air Force Technology, the upgrades are indeed pricey, and they mention that older planes may be retired 15 years earlier than initially planned. This early retirement could impact the RAF’s ability to maintain expertise in air superiority missions, simply because there will be fewer air superiority fighters available for training.





One of the reasons these updates on the Eurofighter Typhoon come with such a hefty price tag is its complex multinational development and production structure. The Typhoon was created through a consortium that includes the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, which complicates decision-making and invariably drives up costs. Each participating country has its own unique requirements and industrial contributions, resulting in inefficiencies and higher expenses.





For instance, the Phase 2 Enhancement [P2E] program, which kicked off in 2014, aimed to bolster the aircraft’s air-to-ground capabilities. However, it encountered delays and cost overruns because it needed to meet the varied demands of all partner nations.





Another factor driving up the costs is the Eurofighter Typhoon’s sophisticated avionics and electronic warfare systems. The advanced technology in this aircraft requires constant updates to stay competitive, and these updates tend to be pricier compared to other fighters. Take the Captor-E Active Electronically Scanned Array [AESA] radar upgrade, for example. This upgrade began in 2014 and has proven to be a significant financial load. The development and integration costs have exceeded expectations due to various technical hurdles and the requirement to retrofit existing aircraft.





In contrast, the F-35 program, despite experiencing its own share of cost overruns and delays, benefits from economies of scale thanks to its larger production runs and the involvement of numerous international partners. The Block 4 upgrade for the F-35, which kicked off in 2018, aims to boost its sensor and weapons capabilities. While it’s an expensive upgrade, the massive production numbers help distribute the costs, rendering it relatively more affordable per unit compared to the Eurofighter Typhoon.





Moreover, the Eurofighter Typhoon’s maintenance and sustainment costs are higher. Its older design and the frequent need for upgrades to stay abreast of modern threats make upkeep more expensive.





The aircraft entered service in the early 2000s, requiring regular updates to stay effective. This contrasts with modern designs like the F-35, which come pre-equipped with advanced, integrated systems, minimizing the need for frequent and expensive upgrades.





Additionally, the Eurofighter Typhoon’s upgrade costs are impacted by the necessity to keep various versions interoperable among the consortium members. Each country has unique requirements and configurations, complicating the upgrade process and driving up costs.





Take the UK’s Project Centurion, for example. Completed in 2018, it focused on integrating new weapons and systems into the Royal Air Force’s Typhoons. However, ensuring compatibility with other nations’ aircraft added to the overall expense.





However, the Typhoon isn’t set to retire just yet. The jet will continue to be the backbone of the RAF until at least 2040, even though it’s more expensive upfront than the F-35A and costs about the same as the F-35B.





“If your priority is quick reaction alert and air-policing, you’ll likely want something with greater range and better high-altitude performance that isn’t sensitive from a security standpoint and is cheaper to operate,” explained Justin Bronk, a fellow at the Royal United Services Institute. “The Typhoon is much better suited to that role.” Additionally, the Typhoon can carry more ordnance, making it “arguably more effective” for missions in permissive and semi-permissive airspaces like those over Iraq and Syria.











