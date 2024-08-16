



ISRO’s latest Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08 was successfully launched by a SSLV rocket from SHAR, Sriharikota, the perfect flight sequence lasted around 17 minutes.





In its message on X, ISRO said, "The third developmental flight of SSLV was successful. The SSLV-D3 placed EOS-08 precisely into the orbit. This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. With technology transfer, the Indian industry and NSIL India will now produce SSLV for commercial missions."





ISRO chairman also stated that the satellite's solar-panels were also successfully deployed minutes after the satellite injection into its intended orbit.





About SSLV





Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is capable of launching Mini, Micro or Nano satellites (10 to 500kg mass) into 500km planar orbit. SSLV is a three-stage launch vehicle with all solid propulsion stages and liquid propulsion based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) as terminal stage.





Design drivers of SSLV are low cost, low turn-around time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch on demand feasibility, minimal launch infrastructure requirements, etc.





About EOS-08 Satellite





The primary objectives of the EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites.





EOS-08 is a first-of-its-kind mission built on a standard ISRO’s Microsat/IMS-1 bus with a suite of advanced payloads for observation in IR range, novel GNSS-R Payload and SiC UV dosimeter.





The satellite carries a host of new technology developments in satellite mainframe systems like an Integrated Avionics system - Communication, Baseband, Storage and Positioning (CBSP) Package, Structural panel embedded with PCB, embedded battery, Micro-DGA (Dual Gimbal Antenna), M-PAA (Phased array antenna) and Flexible solar panel & Nano star sensor etc for onboard Technology Demonstration. The satellite is slated for launch by Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3.





The Primary Objectives of The Mission Are Design And Development of:



Payload instruments compatible to micro satellite bus and with new technologies that are required for future operational satellites.

A micro satellite accommodating new mainframe technologies like integrated avionics package, structural panel with embedded PCB/battery, flexible Solar Panel and m-DGA.





Payloads:





The satellite carries three payloads namely Electro Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), SAC, Global Navigation Satellite System- Reflectometry payload (GNSS-R), SAC and SiC UV Dosimeter, LEOS.





EOIR payload is to image in Mid-Wave IR (MIR) band and in Long Wave IR (LWIR) band during day and night for various applications like Satellite based surveillance, Disaster Monitoring, Environmental

Monitoring, Fire Detection, Volcanic activities and Industrial and power plant disaster.





GNSS-R payload is to demonstrate the capability using GNSS-R based remote sensing to derive applications like Ocean Surface Winds, Soil moisture, Cryosphere applications over Himalayan Region, Flood detection, In-land waterbody detection etc.





SiC UV Dosimeter is to monitor the UV irradiance at the View Port of the Crew Module in Gaganyaan Mission and to use as a high dose alarm sensor for UV Radiation.





