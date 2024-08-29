



New Delhi: Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener has completed one year of her posting in India and expressed gratitude by sharing a heartfelt post in Hindi.





Dressed in her favourite Indian attire--the sari--she shared her thoughts and reflections on her first year here.





In order to mark the occasion, Stener posted a video on her X-handle where she answered rapid-fire questions on India.





On being asked which Indian she would like to see visiting Norway, the envoy said that "it would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi."





"When I visited Kongsberg Digital in Bangalore, and saw all the young competent Indians working for a Norwegian company. And then, the projects that we have with India on reducing plastic pollution are wonderful," the Norwegian envoy said in the video, when asked about the top bilateral things that have taken place between the two countries.





Further, she said that the city she likes the most in India is Jaipur; however, she added that "there is so much" that India offers to the people here.





Norway and India share a strong and growing bilateral relationship in areas including the ocean, energy and environment. Bilateral trade between the two countries has doubled in recent years.





Showcasing her prowess at speaking Hindi, Stener did not shy away from reciting her favourite dialogue from a Bollywood movie.





"Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost," Stener said.





Norway's new Ambassador to India presented her credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in August last year and said that she is looking forward to immersing herself in various facets of India as the country is culturally diverse.





The envoy expressed her commitment to further strengthen the partnership between India and Norway during her tenure.





The Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund is likely one of India's largest single foreign investors (around USD 17.6 billion). Norway's new Climate Investment Fund has invested 7 billion INR (974 million NOK) in renewables so far in India. There are around 200 Norwegian companies operating in India, and over 20,000 Indians live in Norway, making people-to-people linkages deep and strong.





