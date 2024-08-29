



Manali: The National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carried out a series of counter-terrorist mock drills at multiple locations which included the vulnerable and key targets in Kasol and Manali in Himachal Pradesh.





The mock drills primarily focussed on rehearsing and executing Counter Terror, Hostage Rescue Operations and counter-IED operations in an Urban Scenario, conducted over a period of two days starting from August 27 to 28, the office of the director general of police stated.





The drills were planned and conducted in conjunction with State Police and Civil Administration/ Authorities, in order to rehearse and streamline necessary drills/ procedures to enhance coordination amongst various entities and responders, to deal with a terrorist incident, they stated.





