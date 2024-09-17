



One of the two battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has already replaced the Assam Rifles in Manipur while the second battalion is to be deployed by September 30, said a senior government official.





Manipur has witnessed fresh incidents of violence since September 1, leaving at least 12 people, including two women, elderly persons and a retired soldier, dead and over 20 others injured. The official said the weapons used in the attack were country made.





However, the apex body of Kukis, Kuki Inpi Manipur, said it is firm on its stand of non-removal of Assam Rifles.





Information and publicity secretary of KIM, Janghaolun Haokip, told ET, "We are not aware of any discussion with the Union home ministry pertaining to removal of Assam Rifles and replacing it with two battalions of CRPF. Neither we nor any of the organisations affiliated to us had any discussion over it."





He said: "Our stand is clear that Assam Rifles should not be replaced. The paramilitary has a history in dealing with counter insurgency operations and it is a neutral force."





Last week, thousands of Kuki-Zomi people came out on the streets of Kangpokpi district headquarters protesting the removal of the 9 and 22 battalions of Assam Rifles from Kangpokpi and Churachandpur.





Meanwhile, Manipur valley politicians claimed replacement of two Assam Rifles battalions by CRPF units is a fulfilment of wishes and desires of the people of Manipur.





Sources in the Army added that this is a routine movement of troops and not much should be read into it. Sources added the two Assam Rifles battalions were withdrawn from Manipur for operational duties in Jammu and Kashmir and some other parts of the northeast.





BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh, son-in-law of chief minister N Biren Singh, said the Centre has initiated this as per the wishes and desire of the people of Manipur.





