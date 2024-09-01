



Kolkata: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Upendra Dwivedi, visited the Eastern Command Headquarters and was briefed on the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation.





During his visit on Saturday, Dwivedi emphasised the need for unwavering vigilance along the borders and a need for technological absorption in all fields.





He also emphasised the need for contribution towards nation building across all the domains.





Additionally, the COAS complimented all the ranks for maintaining professionalism and commitment towards their duty.





Earlier, on Saturday, the COAS had an interaction with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, where they held discussions on wide-ranging issues, reaffirming the Army's commitment to nation-building and public welfare.





Earlier, on Wednesday, General Upendra Dwivedi, in a remarkable show of solidarity and support interacted with India's inspirational para-athletes through a video call, extending his best wishes ahead of the much-anticipated Paralympics in Paris 2024.





The heart warming interaction is a testament to the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to fostering sportsmanship and excellence among its members, encouraging them to aim for the highest achievements on the global stage.





