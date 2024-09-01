



Shillong: Amid a major push for indigenisation in the military, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh will take over as the new Deputy Chief of Air Staff on September 1.





In the Indian Air Force, the Deputy Chief of Air Force is the in charge of modernisation and capital procurements for the force.





Air Marshal Tejinder Singh was the Senior Air Staff Officer of the all-important Eastern Air Command from May 2023.





A highly experienced fighter pilot, Singh has clocked more than 4,500 hours in different aircraft.





A Category 'A' Flying Instructor, he has held several important command and staff appointments in his long career in the service.





He is taking over his new appointment at a crucial time when the Indian Air Force has to take ahead multiple important aircraft projects, including the TEJAS MK-1A,TEJAS MK-2 and upgrade of its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fleet.





The IAF also has to move forward with important projects like the induction of the C-295 transport aircraft project, along with multiple weapon systems and missiles being developed and manufactured within the country.





