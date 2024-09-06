



Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has started training in Houston for his upcoming journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission. His participation marks a key moment in India's space exploration efforts.





Shukla’s mission highlights the strengthening partnership between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA. This collaboration is expected to enhance India’s human spaceflight capabilities.





Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, serving as Shukla's backup for the mission, is also undergoing training. Both are part of India's Gaganyaan program, which aims to send the country’s first astronauts into space.





The Axiom-4 mission, set to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket, will involve the crew spending up to 14 days on the ISS. During their stay, the astronauts will conduct scientific experiments, technology demonstrations, and space outreach activities.





Shukla will be working under the leadership of NASA veteran Peggy Whitson, who will command the Axiom-4 mission. Axiom Space confirmed the entire team has begun mission-specific training in preparation for the launch.





Combat leader and test pilot, Shukla brings over 2,000 hours of flying experience since joining the Indian Air Force in 2006. His selection for the mission underscores his skill and expertise.





ISRO Chief S Somnath noted that Shukla’s mission will provide valuable insights for India's Gaganyaan project. The experience gained from this mission is seen as a stepping stone for India's human spaceflight ambitions and international cooperation in space exploration.





