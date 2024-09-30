



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to enhance its operational capabilities by supplying advanced light helicopters for offshore missions conducted by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). This initiative marks a significant milestone for HAL, as it opens up a new civilian market for their helicopter offerings, reported ET.





The initial order will consist of 10 helicopters, with expectations that the total requirement could exceed 28 units. These helicopters will be operated by Pawan Hans Limited, which is a key player in the aviation sector in India.





This deployment is part of HAL's broader strategy to expand its footprint in the civilian aviation market, leveraging its expertise in helicopter manufacturing .The helicopters will be operated by Pawan Hans Limited, a state-owned helicopter service provider, which will manage their deployment for offshore operations.





This acquisition marks a significant milestone for HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited), as it underscores the growing reliance on indigenous technology in critical sectors like oil and gas. The ALH is recognized for its versatility and capability in various operational roles, including search and rescue, medical evacuation, and logistical support in challenging offshore environments.





This move is part of ONGC's broader strategy to enhance safety and operational efficiency in its offshore activities, reflecting a commitment to leveraging advanced technology for improved service delivery.





Agencies







