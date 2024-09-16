



Over the past few months, there has been a flurry of diplomatic activity, with India actively positioning itself as a mediator between the two warring sides. India’s role is stronger than ever, but success will depend on what Russia, Ukraine and NATO really want





by Shubhangi Sharma





India has quietly emerged as a significant player in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Over the past few months, there has been a flurry of diplomatic activity, with India actively positioning itself as a mediator between the two warring sides. From NSA Ajit Doval’s secretive meeting with Putin in Russia to EAM S. Jaishankar’s key meetings in Berlin, India is pursuing a delicate but determined diplomatic path.





India’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict didn’t just start with Doval’s recent visit to Russia. Since June, India has been ramping up its diplomatic engagements, signalling a more active role in global peace efforts. So, let’s look at the timeline of India’s diplomatic efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine to the table.





In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 Summit in Japan. This meeting was significant, as Modi not only expressed India’s humanitarian support for Ukraine but also emphasised the need for dialogue and peace. India made it clear it was ready to be part of the solution, not just a bystander.





In July, Modi travelled to Moscow for a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While the details of their discussions remain largely confidential, it was evident that India was seeking ways to bring both sides to the negotiating table.





Then, in August, Modi went to Kyiv in Ukraine to meet Zelenskyy once again. This marked a bold move by India, a direct visit to the war zone. Modi came in with humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and made sure that Zelenskyy’s concerns were heard. The visit laid the groundwork for further engagement and built India’s credibility as a potential mediator. Modi later spoke with US President Biden on the phone to discuss his meeting with Zelenskyy.





Fast forward to September, and we see Ajit Doval in St Petersburg. Doval’s visit was strategic. He met Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS NSA summit but carried a much larger agenda: briefing Putin on Modi’s discussions with Zelenskyy and exploring peace proposals. Reports suggest Doval wasn’t just acting as a messenger—he was laying out India’s own peace framework.





Ajit Doval’s Moscow Meeting





Doval’s meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg is being viewed as one of the most significant developments in India’s involvement in the Ukraine war. According to reports, Doval was carrying a peace plan that sought to find a middle ground between the conflicting demands of Russia and Ukraine. India’s ability to talk to both sides—something few nations can do—has given New Delhi a unique advantage.





While the full contents of the discussions are under wraps, this meeting came shortly after Modi’s visit to Kyiv, signalling India’s serious intent to mediate. Some speculate that India could offer to host future peace negotiations.





Jaishankar’s Statement In Germany





While Doval was working behind the scenes in Russia, EAM Jaishankar was making India’s stance public in Germany. During his visit to Berlin, Jaishankar reaffirmed that negotiation is the only viable solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He stressed that at some point, both Russia and Ukraine would have to sit down for talks, and importantly, Russia must be included in those negotiations.





This statement from Jaishankar reinforced India’s balanced position. While India has deep historical ties with Russia, it also recognises the legitimacy of Ukraine’s concerns. India has repeatedly advocated for diplomacy, calling for both sides to prioritise dialogue over conflict.





Jaishankar’s message was clear: India is ready to help, but any peace deal must include Russia. This is in line with India’s four key principles— that this is not the time for war, that there is no solution on the battlefield—diplomacy is a must, that Russia must be part of the peace process and that India is deeply concerned about the global consequences of the war and stands ready to support peace efforts.





India’s Peace Proposal – What’s On The Table?





So, what is India’s role moving forward? India now has its own proposal on the table, but the question is—can it succeed where other peace initiatives have failed?





We’ve already seen several proposals crash and burn. Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan was rejected by Putin. Putin’s two-point proposal was dismissed by Zelenskyy. Even China’s six-point plan for a summit between Russia and Ukraine was turned down by Kyiv.





Now, India has the option to act as a mediator or host a peace summit, and many believe this could be the next logical step. India’s reputation as a neutral player gives it credibility, but it’s still unclear how receptive Russia and Ukraine would be at this point to a peace proposal.





Roadblocks Ahead





It’s also important not to get ahead of ourselves. The situation is complicated, and there are serious roadblocks to peace. Just as India ramps up its diplomatic efforts, the war is escalating. Ukraine recently carried out attacks on Russian territory, taking a large part of the Kursk region, and Kyiv is demanding the ability to use long-range military hardware. This move could potentially escalate the conflict even further. Russian President Putin has warned that any long-range missile strikes on Russia could mean NATO’s direct involvement in the war. And this is where things get tricky. The US and NATO’s stance will play a critical role. If the US approves Ukraine’s request for long-range missile strikes on Russian territory, the conflict could spiral into something much bigger, making it extremely difficult for any peace negotiations to take place. Putin has warned that such a development would mean direct participation of NATO countries in the war and “would substantially change the very essence, the nature of the conflict.”





India, despite its growing influence, cannot control these developments. And as the war intensifies, the challenge for India will be finding a diplomatic pathway that works for all parties involved—Russia, Ukraine, NATO, and the US. Players like Germany, France and the UK too have a role here, which is why Olaf Scholz’s recent acknowledgement that Russia must be involved in peace talks is significant. Jaishankar’s Berlin visit therefore is part of India’s peace efforts to end Europe’s war.





And these efforts will continue in the months to come. Later this month, PM Modi will be in the US where he will be meeting several other world leaders including President Biden during the Quad Summit in Delaware. Then in October, he will head back to Russia to attend the BRICS summit where he will be meeting Putin. Right after this summit, he will be hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New Delhi. So, the schedule is packed and ending the Ukraine war remains the top priority.





India’s Role And The Way Forward





What’s next for India? India’s strategic autonomy has positioned it as a key player in the peace process. Throughout the war, we know that India has carried sharp messages between Ukraine and Russia, be it during the Turkish Grain Deal or when the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was on the brink of a nuclear disaster. And it’s not just that. India now is investing a significant amount of time, goodwill and resources to bring Russia and Ukraine to the table. Prime Minister Modi and his team are meeting with world leaders, building trust, and pushing for diplomacy. India’s role is stronger than ever, but success will depend on what Russia, Ukraine, and NATO really want. Whether through its own proposal or facilitating discussions, New Delhi has made its intentions clear—this war must end, and India is ready to help make that happen.





The road ahead won’t be easy. The escalation in conflict, demands for long-range missile strikes, and rising tensions between Russia and NATO make diplomacy harder. But if any country has the ability to talk to all sides and offer a neutral, constructive path forward, it’s India.





Agencies







