



India's foreign policy has entered a transformative phase characterised by purposeful engagement and pragmatic strategies. Over the past eleven years, India has actively pursued strategic autonomy while embracing multilateral cooperation, resulting in deeper, more structured, and future-oriented relationships with major global powers.





This evolution is evident in India's dynamic partnerships with the United States, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and key nations in West Asia.





India’s relationship with the United States has matured into a comprehensive global strategic partnership, anchored in shared democratic values and a growing convergence of interests across bilateral, regional, and global issues.





Initiatives such as the US-India COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) and "Mission 500"—which aims to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030—reflect a robust agenda for defence, trade, and technology collaboration. The new ten-year Framework for the Major Defence Partnership and the induction of advanced US military platforms into India's armed forces further underscore the high level of trust and forward-looking cooperation between the two countries.





India-Russia ties have also deepened, with a focus on structured dialogue and expanded defence cooperation. The first 2+2 Dialogue in December 2021 marked a milestone, bringing together foreign and defence ministers for comprehensive discussions.





Joint production and research now complement traditional defence purchases, with collaboration on platforms such as the S-400 missile system, T-90 tanks, Su-30MKI jets, and BrahMos missiles, highlighting the enduring strategic partnership.





With France, India enjoys a long-standing and trusted relationship rooted in shared democratic values and multilateralism. The Horizon 2047 Roadmap, advanced during Prime Minister Modi’s visits to France, focuses on security, environmental sustainability, and people-to-people ties. The induction of 36 Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force symbolises the depth of defence cooperation, while economic and climate initiatives further broaden the partnership.





India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the United Kingdom has seen significant progress, particularly with the recent conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and Double Contribution Convention.





These agreements unlock new potential in technology, defence, health, and infrastructure financing, supported by collaborative initiatives like the Technology and Security Initiative and the UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge.





India’s engagement with the European Union, another major democratic and economic partner, has been elevated through mechanisms such as the Trade and Technology Council (TTC). The first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025 and over 20 ministerial-level meetings signal a new era of strategic dialogue on trade, technology, and security, reinforcing India’s commitment to multilateralism and open markets.





In West Asia, India’s ties have grown significantly, driven by strategic, economic, and cultural factors. Relations with Saudi Arabia were further strengthened during the 2025 Strategic Partnership Council meeting, resulting in new ministerial committees and major investment plans.





The Indian diaspora, numbering over 2.65 million in Saudi Arabia, continues to serve as a vital bridge. India-UAE relations have flourished under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, boosting trade and collaboration in multilateral forums like BRICS and I2U2. India-Qatar ties have also advanced, with high-level visits, defence cooperation, and a $10 billion Qatari investment in Indian infrastructure and technology.





India’s foreign policy over the past decade demonstrates a confident, self-reliant approach that prioritises national interests while contributing to global stability. By focusing on defence production, technological innovation, and inclusive diplomacy, India has strengthened its sovereignty and international standing. This era of bold leadership and pragmatic engagement positions India as a pivotal force in shaping a balanced and prosperous world order.





