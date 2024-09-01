



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a strong India can bring great growth to all of humanity and that a prosperous India can pave the way for the prosperity of the entire world.





He also added that we must remember the mantras of innovation, inclusion, and international cooperation.





Speaking at the ET World Leaders Forum, Prime Minister Modi said, "India should become a leader in every sector of the world. We promise that we will facilitate, you promise that you will innovate. We promise that we will reform, you promise that you will perform. We promise that we will focus on high growth, you promise that you will focus on high quality... Today's India respects wealth creators. A strong India can bring great growth to the entire humanity. A prosperous India can pave the way for prosperity of the entire world. We have to remember the mantras of innovation, inclusion and international corporation."





PM Modi said that while the global economy has grown by 35 per cent in the last 10 years, our economy has grown by almost 90 per cent in the same period, and added that this sustainable growth will continue in the future.





"The global economy has grown by 35 per cent in the last 10 years and our economy has grown by almost 90 per cent in the last 10 years. This is sustainable growth that we have achieved. This sustainable growth will continue in future as well. Reform, perform and transform has been our mantra. People are seeing the achievements of the country and are full of confidence," he said.





PM Modi also said that while people in many large countries have voted for change, the people of India have voted for continuity, political stability, and economic growth.





"Look at the situations in other countries of the world. This year, voting has taken place in many big countries of the world, elections have been held and, in most places, people have voted for change. Governments have faced difficulties in many countries. But the citizens of India have given this trend a completely opposite mandate. The voters of India have ensured a hat-trick for a government after 60 years. The aspirational youth of India and the women of India have voted for continuity, political stability and economic growth," he said.





