Indian Air Force MCC’s Su-30MKI pilot Squadron Leader Bhatkare has developed an AI-driven aircraft inspection system. The newly developed facility will help in reducing the accidents that earlier used to happen due to human errors.





“From injury to innovation, meet @IAF_MCC’s Su-30 MKI pilot, Sqn Ldr SS Bhatkare. Fueled by the vision of #AatmanirbharBharat, he has defied the odds to develop a cutting-edge, AI-driven aircraft inspection system. Discover how his pioneering work is enhancing safety for fellow aviators,” the Ministry of Defence posted on X.





Squadron Leader Bhatkare shared more details about his innovation. “Since 3-5 years, there has been a lot of promotion given to startups and innovations and make things in India itself. That motivated me. I thought I would also innovate something. I have created this innovation of detecting aircraft panels, gauges, and covers. First of all, an inspection of aircraft needs to be done to try to find out if there is any damage. Sometimes the pilot is tired, or because of human error, it can happen that they miss out on certain things. A camera system will be developed that can scan the entire service of aircraft. This will be able to reduce the accidents that happen because of human errors,” he said in the video posted by the Ministry of Defence.





Earlier on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the multilateral aerial exercise ‘Tarang Shakti 2024’. He stated that the Indian Air Force and defence sector are moving ahead rapidly with the resolution of self-reliant India.





He added that India’s defence sector has taken strong steps towards indigenisation in the manufacture of weapons, platforms, and aircraft. India has become self-sufficient to a large extent in things like Light Combat Aircraft, Censors, Radars and Electronic warfare. He further stated that we are constantly striving to move ahead in these areas.





The multilateral aerial exercise ‘Tarang Shakti 2024’ also showcased the display of Surya Kiran aircraft and Tarang helicopters. ‘Tarang Shakti’ has been organised in two phases. Its first phase was organised in Sulur, while its second phase was organised in Jodhpur.





