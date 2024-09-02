



The Indian Army is increasingly considering the use of local dog breeds for military operations, moving beyond the traditional reliance on foreign breeds like German Shepherds and Labradors. This shift is part of a broader strategy to enhance the effectiveness of military dogs in various roles, including counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.





Military dogs in the Indian Army perform a wide range of critical functions.





They are trained for tasks such as:





Protecting military installations and personnel Assisting infantry units in reconnaissance missions Identifying explosives, narcotics, and mines Playing a vital role in locating individuals in distress





The integration of local breeds like the Mudhol Hound and Rampur Hound is seen as beneficial due to their agility, adaptability, and lower maintenance needs compared to some foreign breeds.





The training of these dogs is rigorous, ensuring they can respond to military commands and perform under pressure. After their service, many military dogs are eligible for adoption, with a focus on ensuring they are well cared for in their retirement. The Indian Army has also made strides in improving the welfare of retired dogs, moving away from practices like euthanasia.





The Indian Army's initiative to incorporate local dog breeds into their canine units reflects a commitment to leveraging indigenous resources while enhancing operational capabilities. This approach not only supports military objectives but also promotes the welfare of these loyal companions after their service.





