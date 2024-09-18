



New Delhi: Taking a proactive approach towards promoting indigenous industry, the India Navy has formed two task forces under Rear Admiral-rank officers to reach out to the Indian manufacturers to find solutions for its requirements for weapons systems and equipment.





The Naval Headquarters led by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has formed two task forces led by Rear Admiral-rank officers who are visiting the Indian industry to find out the products and equipment they are making or can make for the Indian Navy and how they can meet the force's requirements, defence officials told ANI.





The officers who are leading the initiative include one from the operational branch, while the other one is from the technical side, they said.





Admiral Tripathi has also been visiting the local industry facilities with Navy teams to review their manufacturing facilities.





The Indian Navy is leading the indigenisation campaign with all its warships and submarines except for two getting built in the Indian shipyards only.





The Indian Navy has plans of placing orders worth lakhs of crores to the Indian industry and shipyards in the next few years.





The immediate orders for the Indigenous industry would be for ₹1.6 lakh crore worth of submarines of different types for meeting threats posed by China and Pakistan.





The Indian Navy is also going to commission the last of the two warships being built in Russia in the near future, with a focus on equipping them with indigenous systems and equipment.





The Tushil and Tamal class warships would be commissioned by February next year after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.





