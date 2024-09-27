



Tel Aviv: The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that the advanced "Arrow" Aerial Defence System of the country successfully intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.





Sharing a post on X, the IDF said, "A missile was fired from Yemen towards Israel and successfully intercepted by the "Arrow" Aerial Defence System."





"Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel," the post added.





Meanwhile, Israel has refused to heed calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, according to a report by Al Jazeera.





Notably, amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon, the United States has called for a 21 day ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border to prevent an escalation of war and give diplomacy a chance there and in Gaza.





Voicing their support for this plan are US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III, British Defence Secretary John Healey, and Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, who met in London on Thursday at the AUKUS defence ministerial meeting, the Pentagon said in a press release.





"The situation in Lebanon and northern Israel is deeply troubling. Lebanese Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed terrorist group, began firing rockets into Israel in an unprovoked attack the day after the October 7, 2023, terrorist assault by Hamas," Austin said.





Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Austin added, "An immediate 21-day ceasefire will provide time for the diplomacy needed to achieve a durable arrangement that will allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return safely to their homes. This time can also be used to conclude and implement a deal to secure a cease-fire in Gaza and to bring all of the hostages home."





Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has strongly denounced the United States for its ongoing support of Israel's military actions in Gaza, calling on the international community to halt weapons supply to Israel, Al Jazeera reported.





Addressing the UNGA, Abbas said, "This madness cannot continue. The entire world is responsible for what is happening to our people."





Abbas also accused the US of allowing Israel's assault to continue by repeatedly vetoing UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. "We regret that the United States, the largest democracy in the world, obstructed three times draft resolutions of the Security Council demanding Israel to observe a ceasefire. The US alone stood and said, 'No, the fighting is going to continue,'" he said, according to Al Jazeera.





Earlier, in a significant blow to Hezbollah, the IDF announced the elimination of Muhammad Hussein Srour, Commander of the organisation's Aerial Command, in a precision airstrike in Beirut.





Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "Eliminated: Commander of Hezbollah's Aerial Command, Muhammad Hussein Srour, in a precise IAF strike in Beirut."





