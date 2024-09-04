Balochistan freedom fighters Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch (wearing white scarf)





Quetta: The sister of a practicing doctor who has gone missing since June 1 this year has voiced her deep concern stating that her sibling, a resident of Awaran Bedi had been employed at the DHQ Hospital in Awaran before his disappearance.





The man, Dr Abdul Hai had been "forcibly disappeared" according to Balochwarna News and is said to have been over the past three months subjected to mistreatment in detention facilities, enduring punishment for offences he did not commit.





His sister expressed frustration that despite numerous conferences, social media campaigns, and peaceful protests during this period, the government has yet to respond positively to his situation, which she finds deeply disappointing.





She added, "My brother's disappearance and the authorities' lack of seriousness is saddening and painful." She warned the authorities that if decisive action is not taken regarding her brother's enforced disappearance and if the current indifference continues, she will be forced to consider more drastic measures on behalf of the family.





Meanwhile, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) reported that details of the enforced disappearance of Dil Jan have been provided to the organization by his family. Dil Jan, the son of Allah Bakhsh, was forcibly taken by Pakistani forces on June 12 of this year after being detained at his home in Mazaarabad, Teertej, Awaran. The family has received no information regarding his current location.





Separately, the family of another "forcibly disappeared" person, Deen Muhammad Marri, has shared details of his abduction with the VBMP. The family reports that Deen Muhammad Marri, son of Murad Khan, was unlawfully detained by the forces from his home in New Kahan, Hazarganji, Quetta on August 24 of this year and has since forcibly disappeared.





Enforced disappearances are prevalent in Balochistan with reports indicating that over 55,000 individuals have been missing from various areas of the region. Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and various political and social activists claim that these disappearances have been carried out by Pakistani forces and intelligence agencies.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed



