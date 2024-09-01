



New Delhi: A day after extensive multi-state searches in the CPI (Maoist) northern region revival attempt case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused, actively involved in recruitment and fund collection activities for the banned organisation.





The accused has been identified as Ajay Singhal, alias Aman, a native of district Sonipat, Haryana, and currently residing in SAS Nagar, Punjab, the NIA stated on Saturday.





As per NIA investigations, he was in charge of the State Organising Committee of CPI (Maoist) in Haryana, and actively involved in the revival of the activities of the banned organisation in the Northern Regional Bureau (NRB) states of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh.





The accused had been visiting Jharkhand and Bihar to collect funds from Central Committee Member (CCM) Pramod Mishra alias Vanbihari and Sandeep Yadav, Commander/Secretary of Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC).





NIA had on Friday conducted searches at several locations in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in the case RC-01/2023/NIA-LKW, related to concerted attempts by leaders, cadres and sympathizers/Overground Workers (OGWs) of CPI (Maoist) to re-energise their influence in the NRB zone as part of their nefarious anti-India agenda.





Further investigation is underway.





