Brunei: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brunei on Tuesday on a bilateral visit and said he is looking forward to strong bilateral ties, specially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages.





On his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome. PM Modi thanked Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming him at the airport.





"Landed in Brunei Darussalam. Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages. I thank Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming me at the airport," PM Modi said in a post on X.





PM Modi was warmly received by the members of Indian diaspora. He had an endearing interaction with a girl child who showed him a painting. The painting had the Tricolour and the child with the Prime Minister. The gathering, which had people waving the Tricolour, cheered for the Prime Minister as he reciprocated their feelings.





A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision.





It said India and Brunei enjoy a friendly relationship which is marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues. The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium.





This is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The historic visit of Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.





During the visit, the Prime Minister will engage in bilateral discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation with Brunei leadership and explore new areas of collaboration.





After the first leg of his two-nation visit, PM Modi will be on a visit to Singapore on September 4,5.





