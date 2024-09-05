



The Russian Sukhoi Su-57 Felon fighter jet has landed in Egypt, set to showcase its capabilities at the Egypt International Air Show 2024. Accompanying this formidable aircraft is the new Kh-69—an advanced multifunctional, air-launched stealth precision-guided cruise missile. This announcement comes from Russian state corporations ROSTEC and Rosoboronexport in recent press releases.





In addition to these, the Russian industry is displaying a range of other cutting-edge weapon systems. The Ka-52 Alligator helicopter, known for its active role in the Ukraine conflict, is exhibited, equipped with the versatile Item 305E light multipurpose guided missile. Also on display are the Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 UAVs, paired with the RB-504P-E drone countermeasures system, rounding out a formidable array of military technology at the exhibition.





When it comes to Russian ground weapon configurations, Moscow is deploying Viking and Tor-M2E SAM anti-aircraft systems, along with Verba MANPADS, to Egypt. In North Africa, one of the standout weapons is the Pantsir-S1M self-propelled anti-aircraft gun/missile [SPAAGM] system, featured at the Russian stand alongside the TKB-1055 very-short-range interceptor missile.





According to Rosoboronexport, their mission in Egypt has multiple objectives. Primarily, they aim to establish partnerships for joint developments.





Additionally, they are committed to ensuring that the Russian defence industry maintains a consistent presence at future arms forums on the continent. The Russians might be seeking a partner for the Su-57 program. At present, there’s mainly “media interest” from some African countries. Moscow, however, needs a partner in this weapons development now more than ever. The inclusion of the Su-57 here isn’t accidental.





Algeria has consistently been a significant buyer of Russian military equipment and is considered one of the most probable candidates to purchase the Su-57. Algeria’s interest is in line with its ongoing military modernization efforts to maintain a technological edge in the region. Egypt, another significant military partner of Russia, has also shown interest, particularly given its strategic location and the necessity to enhance its air force capabilities.





Negotiations are still in the early stages, but Algeria seems the most progressed, potentially nearing formal agreements. Russia has been actively promoting the Su-57E, the export variant of the aircraft, featuring enhanced elements like a new engine design and advanced avionics. Despite the interest, the high cost and mixed performance reviews pose significant challenges to sealing these deals. The Su-57’s limited deployment in Russia’s own operations, especially in Ukraine, has led some experts to question its combat effectiveness given its hefty price tag.





In Algeria, military analysts and officials see the Su-57 as crucial for maintaining regional military dominance, especially amid an arms race with neighbouring Morocco. Reports indicate that Algeria has already signed a contract for 14 Su-57 jets, taking a significant step in modernizing its air force. Algerian defence officials praise the jet’s advanced stealth capabilities, manoeuvrability, and modern avionics, believing these features will provide a substantial edge in any potential conflict.





Although Egypt has not confirmed any purchase, there are ongoing discussions and interest in the Su-57, with Egyptian military experts seeing it as a potential game-changer for the country’s defence capabilities amid regional tensions.





This trend mirrors a broader pattern in African military procurement, where cutting-edge technology from global powers like Russia is increasingly viewed as essential for maintaining regional security and influence.





However, Western analysts remain sceptical, doubting Moscow’s likelihood of securing a Su-57 deal with any African country, including Algeria or Egypt. They cite significant challenges such as economic constraints and geopolitical tensions that could hinder such deals.





One significant issue is the affordability of the Su-57. Analysts highlight that this advanced fighter jet comes with a high price tag, potentially too steep for many African nations, even those with larger defence budgets like Algeria and Egypt. The economic challenges these countries face, worsened by the global economic downturn, make it difficult to justify such substantial military spending on state-of-the-art technology.





Furthermore, Western experts argue that geopolitical factors could deter nations from purchasing Russian military equipment. For instance, countries like Egypt, which have already been threatened with U.S. sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act [CAATSA] for acquiring Russian arms, might hesitate before making further deals that could jeopardize their relationships with Western nations. The persistent tensions between Russia and the West also raise doubts about the long-term reliability of support and maintenance for such advanced aircraft, potentially discouraging potential buyers.





Yet, a few experts say that sales may not be entirely off the table, especially if Russia provides attractive terms or financing deals. They also recognize that the geopolitical aspirations of nations like Algeria, which have long-standing military connections with Russia, could spark interest in adding the Su-57 to enhance their air force strength.





The Su-57 Felon is a fifth-generation multirole fighter aircraft developed by Russia’s Sukhoi company. It is designed to perform a variety of missions, including air superiority and ground attack, and is intended to replace older aircraft in the Russian Air Force’s inventory. The Su-57 has a length of approximately 20.1 meters [66 feet], a wingspan of 14.1 meters [46.3 feet], and a height of 4.6 meters [15.1 feet]. Its maximum take-off weight is around 35,000 kilograms [77,162 pounds].





The aircraft is powered by two Saturn Izdeliye 30 engines, which are advanced turbofan engines designed to provide high thrust and fuel efficiency. Technical characteristics of the Su-57 include a maximum speed of Mach 2 [approximately 1,550 mph or 2,500 km/h], a range of about 3,500 kilometers [2,175 miles] without refuelling, and a service ceiling of 20,000 meters [65,617 feet].





The avionics suite of the Su-57 is highly sophisticated, incorporating a range of advanced systems for navigation, communication, and electronic warfare. The aircraft is equipped with a glass cockpit featuring multifunctional displays, a head-up display [HUD], and an advanced digital flight control system.





The Su-57 is outfitted with a variety of sensors and systems, including an advanced radar system known as the N036 Byelka radar, which features multiple active electronically scanned array [AESA] antennas. It also has infrared search and track [IRST] systems, electronic countermeasures [ECM], and a comprehensive defensive aid suite to detect and counter incoming threats.





The Su-57’s armament includes a combination of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons. It can carry a variety of missiles, such as the R-77 and R-73 for air combat, as well as precision-guided munitions like the Kh-38 and Kh-59 for ground targets. The aircraft also has an internal weapons bay to maintain its stealth profile and can carry external stores on its wing hardpoints if needed.





