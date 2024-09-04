



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to enhance its fleet of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets with a significant upgrade involving the AL-31FP engines. This upgrade includes the integration of a Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system, which replaces the older analogue hydro-mechanical system, thereby improving engine performance and reliability.





The IAF has approved the purchase of 240 new AL-31FP engines at a cost of approximately ₹26,000 crore. This decision was made during a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting led by Prime Minister Modi.





The engines will be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at its facility in Koraput, with deliveries expected to occur over an eight-year period.





The new engines will feature 54% indigenous content, showcasing India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The FADEC system is a modern digital control technology that optimizes engine operation, enhancing performance, efficiency, and acceleration. This upgrade is expected to significantly improve the operational capabilities of the Su-30MKI fleet.





Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari mentioned that the 84 jets will undergo upgrades involving 51 systems, with 78% of the components being made in India. The Su-30s will continue to be a major part of the IAF's fighter fleet for a long time and are expected to remain in service until at least 2055.





