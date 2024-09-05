



Russia’s experimental nuclear-powered missile, the Burevestnik—also known as the SSC-X-9 Skyfall by NATO—has once again caught the world’s attention, raising serious questions about its purpose and the risks it might bring.





Recently, satellite images have shown that Russia is building launch facilities near a nuclear warhead storage site in Vologda, about 295 miles north of Moscow. After a report by Reuters, experts are speculating that Russia might be getting ready to deploy this missile, despite its rocky history of failed tests and the potential dangers it carries.





First unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, the Burevestnik was presented as part of a new wave of “invincible” weapons, designed to dodge US missile defenses and strike anywhere on the planet. The missile’s unique propulsion system, which uses a miniature nuclear reactor, theoretically gives it the ability to fly for incredibly long distances, staying under the radar. But with its many technical challenges and safety issues, many experts are questioning if it’s really as powerful as Russia claims.





Jeffrey Lewis, a missile expert at the Middlebury Institute, who reviewed the satellite images, commented, "This imagery suggests something very unique, very different. It aligns with Russia’s development of this nuclear-powered missile." He pointed out the unusual features of the site and its proximity to nuclear storage bunkers as signs that something significant might be underway.





Strategic And Security Implications









The Burevestnik is certainly a bold leap in missile technology, but its potential deployment could make an already tense global security situation even more volatile. Its ability to slip past current missile defence systems is a worrying thought for many in the West, though some argue the practical benefits of such a weapon are still unclear.





If Russia does go ahead with deploying this missile, it could reignite the nuclear arms race, especially with key US-Russia arms control agreements like New START edging closer to expiration. But the missile isn’t just a threat to other countries; it could also pose significant risks to Russia itself. The unproven reliability of the Burevestnik, combined with the dangers of its nuclear propulsion system, means there’s a real risk of radiation leaks, which could be catastrophic.





Another issue is the missile’s subsonic speed. While it can theoretically fly for long distances undetected, its slower speed makes it more vulnerable to being intercepted by enemy defenses. This flaw could undercut its supposed stealth advantages and raise questions about its overall effectiveness.





The Technology Behind It





The Burevestnik is built around an old idea that dates back to the early days of nuclear power: a missile that could keep flying indefinitely, powered by a nuclear reactor. Unlike conventional missiles that run on limited fuel, the Burevestnik’s nuclear reactor could, in theory, keep it in the air for days, even allowing it to circle the globe.





After being launched by solid-fuel boosters, the missile’s nuclear reactor would kick in to sustain its flight. It could fly at low altitudes, avoiding radar detection, and potentially reach targets anywhere in the world, far outstripping the range of existing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).





However, there’s a catch: the missile’s subsonic speed—an inherent limitation of its nuclear propulsion—makes it slower than other missiles. This gives enemy defences more time to detect and shoot it down, which could make it less effective in a real-world scenario.





A Troubled Track Record





Russia has been testing the Burevestnik since at least 2017, but the results haven’t been great. Out of at least 13 known tests, most have ended in failure, with only two being reported as partial successes. In 2019, one test ended in disaster when the missile crashed into the White Sea, causing a massive explosion that killed several Russian scientists. This tragic incident highlighted the dangers of the missile’s nuclear engine, leading many to wonder if the risks really outweigh the potential rewards.





Global Reactions And Concerns





The news that Russia might be getting closer to deploying the Burevestnik has caught the attention of the US and NATO, especially after satellite images revealed construction activity near the Vologda-20 nuclear warhead storage facility. This site, located about 400 miles from Russia’s borders with Finland and Estonia, seems to be designed for large, fixed missile systems, according to experts. This development suggests that Russia could be planning to station Burevestnik missiles there, making them ready to launch at a moment’s notice.





Experts are divided on what this could mean for global security. Some believe the Burevestnik’s ability to evade missile defences and fly long distances gives Russia a unique advantage, particularly in a second-strike scenario. Others, however, are less convinced.





One of the biggest worries is the missile’s nuclear propulsion system. If something goes wrong, the missile could spew radioactive material along its flight path or in the event of a malfunction. Compared to other missile systems in Russia’s arsenal, like the Sarmat ICBM, the Burevestnik’s advantages seem limited. The Sarmat, for instance, has a range of over 11,000 miles (17,700 kilometers) and can deliver multiple warheads at hypersonic speeds, making it much harder to intercept than the slower Burevestnik.





What Experts Are Saying





Not everyone is impressed by Russia’s latest missile. Thomas Countryman, a former US State Department official, didn’t mince words when he called the Burevestnik "a uniquely stupid weapon system, a flying Chernobyl that poses more threat to Russia than to other countries."





Hans Kristensen from the Federation of American Scientists echoed this sentiment, saying, "The missile will be as vulnerable as any cruise missile." Analyst Jeffery Lewis added, "The site’s design suggests they’re preparing for something very unique," Reuters reported.





Decker Eveleth, the analyst who first identified the construction site, believes it’s clearly meant for the Burevestnik. According to Reuters, Eveleth noted the nine horizontal launch pads protected by berms, designed to shield against explosions or attacks, as a strong indicator that Russia is serious about deploying this missile.





Looking Ahead





As Russia edges closer to possibly deploying the Burevestnik, the world is left wondering what this will mean for global security. While the missile could be seen as a symbol of Russia’s determination to maintain its status as a nuclear superpower, its actual usefulness might be limited by its technical flaws and safety concerns.





The missile’s troubled history of tests doesn’t inspire much confidence that it will live up to the high expectations set by Putin when he first announced it in 2018. However, the Burevestnik’s development could still have significant implications for the global arms race, especially as the US and Russia’s New START treaty is set to expire in 2026. Some experts believe the missile could become a bargaining chip in future arms control talks.





As tensions between Russia and the West continue to rise—especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine—the deployment of the Burevestnik could add yet another layer of complexity to an already precarious geopolitical situation. However, as Decker Eveleth from the CNA research group pointed out in a report in Foreign Policy, "the Burevestnik is not a wonder weapon, and the challenges it poses for NATO security are neither new nor unmanageable."



