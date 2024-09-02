



Brunei: Indian High Commissioner to Brunei, Alok Amitabh Dimri on Monday said that the two countries shares warm and friendly relations adding that "exchanges have been deep."





He said that Indian diaspora is deeply entrenched in Brunei, despite the country's small size and economy. He noted that there are many different communities in Brunei, including Tamilians, Malyalis, Sindhis, Punjabis, Marathas, and Gujaratis.





Talking to ANI, Dimri said, "...Our exchanges have been deep. Despite the small economy and geography, the Indian diaspora has been deeply entrenched here... Indians have made deep inroads here...There is a prominent Tamilian community, Malyali community, Sindhis and Punjabis and we also see Marathas and Gujaratis."





Dimri highlighted the unique aspects of Brunei, including its small population and geography, but emphasized that the country's Indian community has made significant contributions.





"We have to understand the geographies first. This is a very small geography with a population of 4,00,000 people... We call it a subcontinent, but we are a continent sized country... So there are those imbalances. But then relations never come with the conditions, as I shared with you, that our exchanges have been deep. And despite of the small geography and the economy, the Indian traders, exports and Indian diaspora have been deeply entrenched here," Dimri said.





The High Commissioner noted that the visit will include key meetings, a joint statement, and the signing of MoUs. Dimri said, "We are expecting a joint statement, which would take stock of the bilateral relations and between both countries. The statement is also expected to cover the key areas of interest between both countries. India also has a space station in Brunei, which helps ISRO with some key launches," he said.





Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day visit to Brunei and Singapore tomorrow. PM Modi will visit Brunei on September 3rd and 4th at the invitation of Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. This is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.





The High Commissioner said that the royal family of Brunei is also set to meet PM Modi alongside other key meetings that PM Modi will attend. He also praised Brunei's commitment to environmental protection and its unique ecology, highlighting the country's role in promoting moderation, pragmatism, and peace in the region.





Dimri added, "Brunei being a tropical rainforest geography, some of the pristine forests of the world, like the Amazons, have been left here on the Borneo island. Brunei is a small cusp of on the northern tip of the Borneo island, which I believe is a third or the fourth largest island in the world. And the Brunei government has taken a very sensitive view of protecting this ecology. There are very strict norms here of going about environmental protection and the ecology and as many species which are not found anywhere else in the world are located here, Brunei has also been a voice of moderation, pragmatism, peace and building progressive alliances in ASEAN."





