



The C-295 aircraft, a tactical transport model manufactured by Airbus, has notable specifications and capabilities that enhance its operational effectiveness. Recently, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun integrating this aircraft into its fleet, marking a significant advancement in India's military aviation capabilities.





The C-295 can offload approximately 6 tons of fuel, making it suitable for various operational missions including aerial refuelling.





The aircraft has successfully logged over 100 flying hours since its introduction into service, demonstrating its reliability and performance in real-world conditions.





It can transport up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and is designed for versatile roles including logistics, medical evacuation, and airdropping capabilities.





Performance





Maximum cruise speed is around 260 knots (approximately 482 km/h).





The C-295 can operate at altitudes up to 30,000 feet, which is advantageous for both tactical missions and maritime patrol operations.





With a range of about 1,555 km, it can efficiently cover significant distances even with heavy loads.





India has entered into a contract with Airbus for the procurement of 56 C-295 aircraft, with the first unit delivered in September 2023. The manufacturing facility established in Vadodara by TATA Advanced Systems Ltd will produce 40 of these aircraft locally, enhancing India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The facility is notable as it is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India, expected to support not just assembly but also maintenance and upgrades throughout the aircraft's lifecycle.





The C-295's combination of capacity, performance, and advanced technology positions it as a critical asset for the IAF. Its integration into India's defence framework signifies a step forward in enhancing operational readiness and capability across diverse mission profiles.







