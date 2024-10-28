



The Vajra Shot is a cutting-edge handheld anti-drone gun developed for India's Armed Forces, showcasing advanced technology and design aimed at countering the increasing threat posed by drones in military operations.





The Vajra Shot weighs only 3.5 kilograms, making it highly portable and user-friendly for soldiers in the field.





It is equipped with a radar system capable of detecting drones from distances of up to 4 kilometers.





The Vajra Shot has high rate of disruption capabilities. Once a drone is detected, the Vajra Shot can jam its communication frequencies, effectively causing it to lose control and crash. This functionality is crucial for neutralizing potential threats without engaging in direct fire.





The Vajra Shot stands out against various international anti-drone systems:





Feature Vajra Shot US Systems (e.g., DroneDefender) China (e.g., Sky Net) Israel (e.g., Drone Dome) Russia (e.g., REX-1) Weight 3.5 kg Heavier and bulkier Varies More complex and heavier Bulkier Detection Range Up to 4 km Varies Varies High precision Similar Jamming Capability Yes Yes Yes No (uses lasers) Yes Cost & Complexity Simpler and cost-effective More sophisticated Advanced but costly Expensive and complex Less operational flexibility





The Vajra Shot has been deployed within both the Indian Army and Air Force, highlighting its versatility and effectiveness in real-world scenarios. Its design prioritizes ease of use, allowing soldiers to quickly adapt to various combat situations involving drone threats.





As drone warfare becomes increasingly prevalent, innovations like the Vajra Shot represent significant advancements in military technology. Its lightweight design, effective range, and jamming capabilities position it as a formidable tool in India's defence arsenal, setting a benchmark for future anti-drone systems globally.







