



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft assembly facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, on October 28, 2024. During the ceremony, PM Modi characterized the facility as a representation of the "new work culture of New India," emphasizing its role in advancing India's defense manufacturing capabilities and fostering international collaboration.





PM Modi highlighted that the C-295 facility exemplifies a transformative approach to project execution in India. He noted that the project was conceived and completed within a remarkably short timeframe of just two years, showcasing a commitment to efficiency and rapid development. This reflects a broader shift in India's industrial landscape, where timely execution of projects has become a priority.





In his speech, Modi paid tribute to the late Ratan Tata, acknowledging his significant contributions to India's industrial growth. He remarked that Tata would have been proud of this achievement, reinforcing the legacy of innovation and excellence in Indian manufacturing.





The inauguration marks a pivotal moment in enhancing bilateral ties between India and Spain, particularly in the defense sector. PM Sanchez emphasized that this collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus not only represents a technological partnership but also aligns with India's vision to become an industrial powerhouse.





The facility is expected to generate thousands of jobs and create a comprehensive ecosystem for aircraft development, including assembly, testing, certification, and maintenance. It will produce 40 out of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft under a $2.5 billion deal signed in 2021, with the first aircraft expected to be delivered within two years. This initiative aligns with India's "Make in India" campaign, aiming to boost local manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign imports.





PM Modi expressed optimism about the future of India's aerospace industry, suggesting that this facility could pave the way for further advancements, including the production of civil aircraft. The establishment of this plant is seen as a critical step towards making India a key player in global aerospace manufacturing.





The inauguration of the C-295 facility represents not only a significant advancement in India's defence capabilities but also embodies a new ethos in Indian manufacturing characterized by speed, efficiency, and international collaboration.



