



The Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, has outlined a comprehensive roadmap for managing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, emphasizing disengagement, de-escalation, and the restoration of normalcy. This announcement follows a recent agreement on disengagement reached between India and China after extensive diplomatic efforts.





General Dwivedi stated that India's primary goal is to revert to the status quo as it was in April 2020. This involves a phased approach to disengagement and de-escalation, which will be contingent upon rebuilding trust between the two nations.





The Army Chief highlighted that trust must be established before moving forward with further phases. He noted that both sides need to reassure each other regarding adherence to newly established buffer zones.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry has acknowledged the agreement positively, indicating a willingness to collaborate on implementing the disengagement plan. This reflects ongoing communication between the two countries through diplomatic and military channels.





Specific arrangements have been made for patrolling in sensitive areas like Depsang Plains and Demchok, allowing Indian troops to resume patrols up to designated points along the LAC. Further discussions are anticipated regarding other eastern sectors, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh.





This development is seen as a significant step towards easing tensions that have persisted since the standoff began in 2020, with both nations now focusing on practical measures to ensure peace along their shared border.







