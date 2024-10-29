

The Indian government is signalling its intent to issue an open tender for the procurement of 114 multirole fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This decision comes in response to the IAF's urgent need to modernize its fleet, which currently faces significant shortages of advanced aircraft.





The government acknowledges the IAF's requirement for 114 new fighter aircraft and is considering a non-controversial procurement model that aligns with its Make in India initiative. This approach emphasizes domestic manufacturing rather than relying heavily on imports for defence capabilities.





The government is likely to adopt a multi-vendor approach, allowing multiple manufacturers to participate, which could enhance competition and lead to better pricing and technology options.





An open tender process may involve extensive trials, potentially lengthening the timeline for procurement. This has raised concerns about how quickly the IAF can bolster its fleet under this strategy.





The IAF has expressed frustration over its dwindling squadron strength, with new acquisitions deemed critical to countering security challenges from neighboring countries.





The acquisition is critical for modernizing the IAF's capabilities, especially in light of regional security dynamics.





The IAF has been advocating for the acquisition of these multirole fighter jets to replace aging aircraft, many of which are nearing retirement. The urgency is heightened by the impending phase-out of older models like the MiG-21 and others within the next few years.





Previously, in 2016, the Indian government procured 36 Rafale jets through an emergency procurement process, which later became embroiled in controversy and legal scrutiny over allegations of corruption. This historical context has influenced current procurement strategies, with a clear shift towards a more transparent and competitive bidding process.





The government is reportedly moving towards a multivendor tender system, which would allow various manufacturers to compete for the contract. This strategy aims to foster competition and ensure that the best technology is acquired while also adhering to domestic production requirements.





The potential issuance of an open tender for these fighter jets reflects the government's commitment to enhancing the IAF's operational capabilities while navigating past procurement controversies.







