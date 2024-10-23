



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia, emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy over conflict. He articulated a clear stance against war, stating, "We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war," and highlighted the need for collective action to address global challenges such as terrorism, economic instability, and climate change.





Modi's remarks included a strong condemnation of "double standards" in combating terrorism, implicitly targeting countries that provide support to terrorist organizations. He asserted that there is "no place for double standards on such a serious issue," urging member nations to unite against terrorism and its financing. He called for active measures to prevent the radicalization of youth and stressed the urgency of advancing the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations.





In addition to addressing terrorism, Modi outlined broader expectations from BRICS nations. He urged cooperation on emerging challenges like cybersecurity and disinformation, advocating for reforms in global institutions such as the UN Security Council and the World Trade Organization (WTO). He emphasized that BRICS should be seen as a group promoting reform rather than one seeking to replace existing global frameworks.





The summit also served as a platform for Modi to express India's readiness to welcome new partner countries into BRICS while maintaining respect for the views of founding members. He concluded by reinforcing the message that BRICS should foster positive cooperation and unity among diverse nations.







