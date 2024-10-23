



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia. This meeting took place shortly after a family photo session involving various world leaders participating in the summit.





During their interaction, PM Modi expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to meet with the UAE President. The discussions are expected to have focused on enhancing bilateral relations between India and the UAE, which have been strong and multifaceted, encompassing trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.





In addition to this meeting, PM Modi is scheduled to have a significant bilateral discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day. This marks a crucial moment in India-China relations, particularly following recent agreements aimed at easing tensions along their shared border.





Overall, Modi's engagements at the BRICS Summit are seen as instrumental in strengthening ties not only with the UAE but also with other BRICS nations, as he advocates for dialogue and cooperation among member countries.











