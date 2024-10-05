



Jodhpur: The DRDO has developed camouflage technology for the Army’s weapons and vehicles. This technology includes special paint and stickers. By applying coatings and stickers to large weapons like artillery guns, tanks, and missile systems, they will blend into the environment and become invisible. Enemy satellites, drones, and aircraft cameras will not be able to detect them. Instead, they will appear as decoy objects.





The Defence Lab conducted a successful test of this technology on a T-90 tank at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer. A special algorithm-based coating and sticker were applied to the T-90 tank. This camouflage technology deceived high-resolution cameras and thermal and infrared sensors, making the tank appear as something else rather than a tank.





The Defence Laboratory has prepared five military colour shade multi-spectral camouflage stickers with the help of a special algorithm. These stickers come in shades of sand, foliage, brown, white, and other colours. These stickers are extremely effective in reducing the detection range of Near-Infrared (NIR) and Thermal Infrared (TIR) sensors when applied to tanks or other Army equipment.





It is worth noting that enemy countries use satellites, aerial vehicles, and ground-based high-altitude cameras to detect the number and type of military weapons and gather accurate information about the opponent’s capabilities and situation. Satellite-mounted thermal and infrared cameras detect the signature of various objects. This technology will aid in military operations.





Agencies







