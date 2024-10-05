Maraal Aerospace Developing High Altitude Pseudo Satellite
The proposed Pseudo-Satellite is a high altitude ultra-long endurance solar-powered unmanned aircraft designed to operate at an altitude ranging from 18 to 30 Km and can overcome multiple challenges.
Due to Low operational altitude provide high resolution/conclusive/effective surveillance multimedia. Its operational altitude ranging from 18 to 20 km for a geographical location helps in providing its services round the clock like a geostationary satellite, aiming to achieve endurance up to 12 weeks.
It can be launched from any geographical location with a small runway of approximately 250 meters.
At any disaster affected areas and remote locations, the Pseudo Satellite can work as a communication node. It has a very low launch cost. Pseudo-Satellite can provide services towards efficient border patrolling, tracking movements deep into the enemy territory or in the deep seas.
Equipped with high definition optical and infrared cameras, state-of-the-art sensors, these aerial platforms are suitable for round the clock missions, border patrolling, target tracking, maritime surveillance, navigation etc.
It takes advantage of weak stratospheric winds and solar energy to operate without interfering with current commercial aviation and with enough endurance to provide long-term services as satellites. It can rapidly be redeployed in uncongested National Airspace using existing runways.
Maaral Also Developing A Solar Powered Fixed Wing UAV
The proposed MARAAL-3 is a high-altitude Solar-powered unmanned aircraft with a service ceiling of up to 5 Km and endurance up to 12 hrs. It can be launched from any geographical location with a small runway of approximately 200 meters. Its application includes ISR missions (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance), maritime scientific, Search & rescue, Mapping, Environmental Protection, Agri-Tech, etc.
The distinctive features of this proposed UAV allow it to remain in the air for extended periods, providing significant benefits to Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The prolonged duration has the potential to facilitate and improve various mission scenarios like Search & Rescue, Mapping, Precision Agriculture and Disaster Response and Recovery.
Maaral News
No comments:
Post a Comment