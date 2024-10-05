



The proposed Pseudo-Satellite is a high altitude ultra-long endurance solar-powered unmanned aircraft designed to operate at an altitude ranging from 18 to 30 Km and can overcome multiple challenges.





Due to Low operational altitude provide high resolution/conclusive/effective surveillance multimedia. Its operational altitude ranging from 18 to 20 km for a geographical location helps in providing its services round the clock like a geostationary satellite, aiming to achieve endurance up to 12 weeks.





It can be launched from any geographical location with a small runway of approximately 250 meters.





At any disaster affected areas and remote locations, the Pseudo Satellite can work as a communication node. It has a very low launch cost. Pseudo-Satellite can provide services towards efficient border patrolling, tracking movements deep into the enemy territory or in the deep seas.



