



Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the people of India, emphasizing the shared values of democracy and freedom between the two nations.





In his message, he wished that the Festival of Lights would bring joy, prosperity, and peace to all. Katz expressed these sentiments in a post on social media, highlighting the cultural ties that strengthen the relationship between Israel and India.





He also conveyed his wishes in Hindi, saying "Deepawali Ki Haardik Shubhkamnayen," which translates to "heartfelt wishes for Deepawali," further showcasing the warmth and respect towards Indian culture.







