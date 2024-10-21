



Taipei: The defence ministers of the G7 have singled out China for a number of issues, including its "provocative actions" in the vicinity of Taiwan.





In a joint statement on Saturday, the ministers asserted the "enduring unity and common determination to address, in a cohesive and concrete manner, security challenges at a time in history marked by great instability," the Taipei Times reported.





For the group's first defence-focused ministerial meeting, the defence ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US convened in Naples, Italy, for two days.





The ministers reaffirmed their "commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, based on the rule of law and upholding the principle of the peaceful resolution of disputes without resorting to the threat or use of force," along with showing support for Ukraine, expressed worry about the expanding Middle East conflict, and denounced North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as per Taipei Times.





"We reaffirm that maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is indispensable to international security and prosperity," the statement read.





"We are concerned about provocative actions, particularly the recent [Chinese] People's Liberation Army military drills around Taiwan... We call for a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues," it added.





Concerns regarding the circumstances in the South China Sea were also voiced in the declaration, Taipei Times reported.





"There is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we are strongly opposed to China's repeated obstruction of freedom of navigation, militarisation of disputed features, and coercive and intimidating activities, as well as the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels in the South China Sea," it said.





They also voiced their "deep concern at China's increasing support to Russia's war economy" as well as the "destabilising actions resulting from the strengthening of military cooperation between China and Russia."





Meanwhile in Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the G7 defence ministers and thanked them for their unwavering support in establishing the "status quo" of peace in the Taiwan Strait, as per Taipei Times.





Taiwan would continue to deepen its cooperation with the G7 countries and take decisive steps to uphold the universal principles of democracy, freedom, and human rights as a responsible member of the Indo-Pacific region, the statement further added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







