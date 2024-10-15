



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to conduct its Space Docking Experiment (Spadex) mission before December 15, 2024. This docking test is a crucial step in the preparations for the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send humans into space.





The Gaganyaan mission is India’s ambitious human spaceflight program, aiming to send astronauts into low Earth orbit. A critical component of this mission is the ability to dock spacecraft in space, which is essential for future missions, including the planned Chandrayaan-4 lunar sample return mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been working on a precursor mission known as the Space Docking Experiment (Spadex), which is designed to demonstrate docking capabilities.





SPADeX Mission



