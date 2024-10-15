Gaganyaan Docking test likely before Dec 15
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to conduct its Space Docking Experiment (Spadex) mission before December 15, 2024. This docking test is a crucial step in the preparations for the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send humans into space.
The Gaganyaan mission is India’s ambitious human spaceflight program, aiming to send astronauts into low Earth orbit. A critical component of this mission is the ability to dock spacecraft in space, which is essential for future missions, including the planned Chandrayaan-4 lunar sample return mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been working on a precursor mission known as the Space Docking Experiment (Spadex), which is designed to demonstrate docking capabilities.
SPADeX Mission
According to ISRO chairman S Somanath, the Spadex mission involves launching satellites in two separate components that will rendezvous and dock in space to form a single operational unit. This capability is vital for India’s long-term goals, including constructing its own space station. The integration of Spadex satellites is currently underway, with completion expected within a month from the time of reporting. Following this integration phase, full testing and simulation demonstrations will take place.
A critical docking test is anticipated to occur before December 15, which will be essential for validating the spacecraft's capabilities in orbit. This test is part of the preparations for the Gaganyaan-1 (G1) mission, scheduled for December 2024.
The Spadex mission will serve as a critical precursor for future missions, including Chandrayaan-4 and subsequent human spaceflight missions under the Gaganyaan program. Successfully demonstrating space docking capabilities is essential for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of future crewed missions.
Vyommitra's Role:
The humanoid robot Vyommitra will occupy one seat in the spacecraft during the G1 mission. Vyommitra is designed to simulate human functions and monitor life support systems, providing valuable data on human spaceflight conditions. An unpressurized engineering model of the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) will occupy a second seat, further testing the spacecraft's life support capabilities.
In addition to the docking test, ISRO is also gearing up for the first uncrewed test flight of Gaganyaan, which is expected to take place in December 2024. This flight will be a significant trial to demonstrate the human spaceflight capabilities of the Gaganyaan program.
The Gaganyaan mission will utilize a modified LVM3 rocket, which has been upgraded to include a new cryogenic stage. This enhancement is crucial for achieving the necessary thrust and efficiency for crewed missions in low Earth orbit.
