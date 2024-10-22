



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit India from October 24 to 26, 2024, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) . This three-day visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, focusing on defence, trade, and clean energy initiatives. This visit marks the occasion of the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC), where both leaders will co-chair discussions on various strategic issues.





On October 25, Scholz and Modi will co-chair the seventh IGC, a comprehensive framework for governmental discussions involving various ministers from both countries .





The leaders are expected to discuss enhanced security cooperation, mobility of talent, economic partnerships, and collaboration in emerging technologies .





Date Event Description Participants Oct 25 Co-chairing the 7th Intergovernmental

Consultations (IGC) PM Narendra Modi, Chancellor Scholz Oct 25 Addressing the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of

German Business (APK 2024) PM Modi, Chancellor Scholz, business leaders Post-Visit Scheduled port call of German naval ships in Goa

as part of Germany's Indo-Pacific deployment German Naval Forces





Both leaders will address the 18th APK 2024 in New Delhi, which gathers business leaders and aims to boost trade and investment ties .





Following the meetings in New Delhi, Chancellor Scholz will travel to Goa, where German naval vessels will make a scheduled port call as part of Germany's Indo-Pacific strategy .





This visit marks Scholz's third trip to India in two years, following his visits in February and September 2023. The strategic partnership between India and Germany has been in place since 2000 and is currently celebrating 50 years of collaboration in science and technology .





