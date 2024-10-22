



Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla has praised the recent agreement between India and China regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), viewing it as a crucial step toward de-escalation following years of military standoffs. This agreement, announced on October 21, 2024, comes after extensive diplomatic and military negotiations aimed at resolving tensions that have persisted since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which resulted in significant casualties on both sides.





The pact allows for the resumption of military patrols in areas that had been blocked since 2020, indicating a return to pre-standoff conditions. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described this development as a product of "very patient and persevering diplomacy" and emphasized its potential to restore peace and stability along the border.





Following disengagement, there is an expectation to look towards de-escalation, which involves thinning out troops stationed at the border. Shringla highlighted that the massing of troops by China during the 2020 hostilities remains a concern, and addressing this is crucial for long-term stability.





The announcement coincides with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming participation in the BRICS summit in Russia, where discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping are anticipated. This meeting could further clarify the terms of the agreement and its implementation.





While the agreement marks a significant breakthrough, experts caution that rebuilding trust between the two nations will be complex. The situation remains sensitive, with both sides having stationed tens of thousands of troops along the border since the initial clashes in 2020.





The understanding reached includes provisions for patrolling in critical areas such as Depsang and Demchok, where tensions have historically been high. The effectiveness of this agreement will depend on its execution on the ground and the willingness of both militaries to adhere to the new protocols established.





The agreement is viewed as a foundational step towards improving India-China relations, although Shringla cautioned that while it provides a framework for engagement, it does not eliminate all underlying issues between the two nations. The focus will now shift to implementing the patrolling model across the LAC to manage tensions effectively.







