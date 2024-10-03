



Tel Aviv: Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs team thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending wishes for the Jewish New Year and said that it is grateful for his friendship and the friendship of people.





Taking to X, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs team stated, "Today and always, we are grateful for your friendship and the friendship of the Indian people."





Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs team made the statement in response to PM Modi's post on X, where he extended wishes to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world on Rosh Hashanah.





He wished that the new year brings peace, hope and good health in everyone's life.





In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Best wishes on Rosh Hashanah to my friend PM @netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world. May the new year bring peace, hope and good health in everyone's life. Shana Tova!"





The Indian Embassy in Israel also extended its greetings to the people on Jewish New Year. Embassy officials along with "Israeli friends" raised a toast.





Extending greetings to the people, the Indian Embassy in Israel in a post on X stated, "On the eve of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish #NewYear, Embassy officials along with the Israeli friends raised a toast. Wishing you all Shana Tova U'Metuka!"





Rosh Hashanah means 'head of the year'. It is a two-day celebration that marks the beginning of Jewish High Holy Days each autumn.





On September 30, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed recent developments in West Asia. PM Modi expressed India's commitment to supporting efforts for early restoration of peace and stability. He called it crucial to prevent recent escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages.





In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability."





In October last year, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas after hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst into Israeli borders, killing over 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages, out of which 100 continue to be in captivity.





PM Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn Hamas' attack on Israel in October last year.





The turmoil in West Asia escalated after Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel on Tuesday. US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said Tehran would pay for it."





A day after Iran targeted Israel with a rocket barrage, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) called on Lebanese civilians in two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately. The Israeli military said it will update the civilians when they can return.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







