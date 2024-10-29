



On October 28, 2024, an Indian Army dog named Phantom was killed during an anti-terror operation in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu. The four-year-old Belgian Malinois suffered a fatal bullet wound from terrorists while assisting troops in the field. Phantom had been deployed with his unit since August 12, 2022, after graduating from the Remount Veterinary Corps in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.





The Army's White Knight Corps honoured Phantom's bravery, stating, "We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero — a valiant Indian Army dog, Phantom." During the operation, as soldiers were closing in on the terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, ultimately leading to his injuries. The operation resulted in the neutralization of one terrorist and the recovery of warlike stores.





Phantom's dedication and loyalty exemplified the vital role that military dogs play in operations, often putting themselves in harm's way to protect their handlers and fellow soldiers.







